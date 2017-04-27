Major music and arts festival at Overland Park Golf Course moves forward

DENVER — A major music and arts festival planned for Overland Park Golf Course took another step toward reality when the city said Thursday it will move forward in the process and begin contract negotiations with the promoter.

The city said it received input from thousands of residents and golf community members to gauge their interest in the three-day event, which is being promoted by Superfly.

Organizers expect as many as 30,000 to 60,000 people a day to attend the event, which was met with opposition from neighbors near the southwest Denver course.

“We learned so much about what is important to our neighborhoods, and that protecting them from impacts like trash, sound and parking are as vital as protecting the landscape, turf and wildlife that we so value about our green spaces,” District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark said.

Denver Parks and Recreation said more than 1,500 people were surveyed.

“In the next stage of the process, our commitment is to fulfill the guidelines we set forth during the community input process,” Denver Parks and Recreation executive director Happy Haynes said.

“We are confident that we can reach an agreement that accomplishes that goal. We pledge to hold the event organizers accountable to protecting that which is valuable to our city, its residents and neighborhoods.”

The city will go into contract negotiations with the promoter to “ensure that Superfly makes good on its commitments to mitigate impacts to the community, such as noise, trash and parking.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Denver,” said Katy Strascina, executive director for the office of special events. “We look forward to continued community engagement through the next phase of the process to ensure that local interests and values continue to play a part in the planning of the festival.”

The proposed annual family-oriented festival would feature a variety of musicians with multiples stages around the course.