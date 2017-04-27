Custom design your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula joined Jennifer with Window Wear to show us that they do so much more than windows! They do brand new, one of a kind custom furniture throughout your house. They also do wallpaper, bedding, window coverings, rugs and more.

You can come to their showroom to get ideas, or get a free in-home consultation to see what the designer thinks works best for your house. They work with top designers in the industry to get the best styles and products around.

Call Jennifer at Window Wear today and schedule your free in-home consultation and estimate. And if you mention Colorado's Best, they'll give you a free cordless upgrade on select window coverings. To learn more, visit WindowWearCO.com, and call Window Wear to make an appointment at (720)285-2112. You can also visit their beautiful showroom at The Streets of Southglenn.