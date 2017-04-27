Johnny Depp stuns fans on Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Some people who were on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride at Disneyland Wednesday night got a swashbuckling surprise.

They rounded a corner and there was Johnny Depp himself — dressed as Jack Sparrow.

Several people posted videos of Depp sauntering around, rambling at guests and waving to fans.

Some riders were more than a little excited when they realized what was happening.

JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017

Others were able to remain calm and captured some pretty good video of Depp addressing the riders in full character.

“I would like to commandeer your ship. Everyone jump out into the water. No, I’ll be sued. Don’t do that. I’ll just jump in your boat,” Depp tells the people in one boat.

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017

Depp will play Jack Sparrow again in the upcoming sequel, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

The film brings back Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa and adds Javier Bardem to the cast as the villainous Captain Salazar.

That is scheduled to come out in theaters on May 26.