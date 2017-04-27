Golf club grills and restaurants not up to par in Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections. This week, golf club grills and restaurants are in the spotlight.

Heritage Eagle Bend Golf and Country Club

The country club in Aurora failed our Restaurant Report Card with 14 critical violations found in inspections during February and October 2016.

The critical mistakes in February included:

An employee handling food with bare hands

Fruit, lettuce and cheese held at wrong temperature

Dish machine not hot enough

Heritage Eagle Bend Country Club management sent the following statement:

“All of the critical violations were corrected immediately with the health inspector on site and no re-inspection was required. HEBGC chose to have employees attend a food safety class presented by Tri-County food inspectors. The class was videotaped as well, so future employees can be instructed about food safety.”

The golf course is located in Aurora at 23155 East Heritage Parkway.

Heritage Todd Creek Golf Club

The Thornton club scored 11 critical violations in its last two regular inspections in February and March 2016.

The critical violations found:

Employee using common towel to wipe forehead

Fly strip with no catch basin

Employees not washing hands

Soda guns soiled with mold

The restaurant’s director of food and beverage sent an email that said:

"Most critical and non-critical items were corrected immediately within 24 hours of the follow up. The other items were corrected in a timely manner. At no time was any food preparation or customer well-being at risk. We continue on-going training with our employees to ensure that our facility and food maintain the utmost level of quality."

The course is located at 8455 Heritage Drive in Thornton.

Broadlands Golf Course

The Broadlands Grill in Broomfield scored an “A” for one critical violation in its last two inspections. The grill’s manager said their score means a lot to not only customers, but their employees.

Food and Beverage Manager Shawn Agresto said, “We have policies and procedures that are implemented on check lists every day. Every day the staff comes in they look at the check list, walk through and make sure all the temperatures are correct, equipment is clean. We also have monthly maintenance where we clean on a monthly basis and weekly basis."

The Broadlands is located at 4380 West 144th Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

