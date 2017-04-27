× Garden of the Gods named top spring travel destination

DENVER — Why leave Colorado, when you can plan a stay-cation in our gorgeous state?

A new list from TripAdvisor.com named the Garden of the Gods as one of the top attractions in the United States.

The travel and booking site analyzed search activity and found more people are interested in visiting parks and landmarks during the spring.

Garden of the Gods came in at number 10.

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee was listed as the top spring attraction.