Funeral service planned for Adams County firefighter who lost battle with cancer

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A memorial service is scheduled for Friday for an Adams County firefighter who lost his battle with cancer.

Brett Anderson, who had been a firefighter for 28 years, was going through chemotherapy and radiation, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his son. He died Saturday.

A service for Anderson is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Church of Arvada (6969 Sheridan Blvd.). Anderson will be delivered by a small procession with an honor guard accompanying him starting at 9:45 a.m.

After the service, a procession will commence, passing Adams County Fire Rescue station 12 and ending at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary.