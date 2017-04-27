Fortitude 10k is Colorado’s next big race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Labor Day, thousands of runners are expected to hit the streets of Fort Collins for the new Fortitude 10k.

Channel 2 is partnering with the organizers of the Bolder Boulder for this new race. The race will start near CSU’s Moby Arena, loop through the west side of the city and wind around City Park, then swing east and south through downtown back to campus. The race will end at CSU's new on-campus stadium, making the FORTitude 10K the first official event in the much-anticipated multi-use facility.