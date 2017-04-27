Domestic violence survivors want some mandatory reporting laws repealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is an odd twist.

Many domestic violence survivors in Colorado want the state's mandatory reporting laws changed - believing it is having unintended consequences impacting the safety of victims.

On Friday, HB 1322 will be heard which would alter the mandatory reporting requirement doctors and nurses in hospitals are subject to.

So why is the Colorado Coaltion Against Domestic Violence supporting changing the laws? They say it's because they have heard from survivors.

People like Marie - whose name is being protected for her safety - who had to leave emergency rooms in the past out of fear doctors would call the police.

Marie says sometimes victims aren't ready for their abuser to be arrested.

"I said 'can I go to the restroom' and I kept going," Marie told Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George in an interview.

"This is my secret for now, I know that if my secret comes out not only am I impacted by further injuries but my daughter can be as well," Marie said.

Nanette Chezum, a domestic violence survivor says leaving an abuser is not an "event" but an entire "process."

"Eventually the offender is going to be released and with out any safety plan in place for a survivor that increases their safety risk," Chezum said.

But standing in the way of possible repeal are Colorado District Attorneys -- who believe madatory reporting saves lives.

"I disagree that mandatory reporting is bad," Tim Johnson, the deputy District Attorney in Boulder County, said.

Johnson says statistics show any intervention with an abuser -- including arrests -- prevents possible murder later.

"Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women between 15-44 in the United States and that outnumbers car accidents, muggings, and rape combined, Johnson said.

The measure will be debated Friday on the House floor.