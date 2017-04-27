Detective Dan Brite makes great progress after shooting 6 months ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- At their annual awards ceremony Thursday night, Douglas County sheriff's detective Dan Brite stood to be recognized along with the people who saved his life on that day last September when a gunman shot him.

"Dan Brite went to the fight, exchanged gunfire, and continued the fight until he had no more life in him. For that, he deserved a heck of a lot more than a medal of valor," Sheriff Tony Spurlock said during the ceremony.

Brite is making a miraculous recovery, and has allowed us to follow his progress as he learns to walk again.

