× Denver Public Schools sends letter to parents about Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why’

DENVER — Denver Public Schools released a letter to parents to address concerns over a new popular series on Netflix on Thursday.

“13 Reasons Why” is about a high school girl who takes her own life and leaves audio recordings behind to explain why. The new show is generating a lot of buzz for its popularity among teens and on social media. But the series has also been the subject of controversy for its portrayal of several serious issues like bullying and sexual assault, but particularly suicide.

Executive Director of Whole Child at Denver Public Schools, Katherine Plog Martinez, said the district released this letter to loop in parents about the show and offer advice to families.

“While the show brings up the importance to talk about suicidal thoughts, it portrays situations where youth are dealing with serious issues, from bullying to sexual assault, without getting support from adults,” a portion of the letter reads.

Martinez emphasized that would not be the case at DPS. The district has trained professionals who are dedicated to helping students with suicide prevention and support.

“We want folks to know we take suicide prevention very seriously in Denver Public Schools. We have a great team of school based and central folks who are dedicated to saving lives and keeping our kids safe,” explained Martinez.

Help is available to parents as well.

“We encourage our parents just like our students to reach out to the mental health professionals in our school. They are there as a resource. Parents don’t need to feel like they are navigating this on their own.”

During a sit-down interview Martinez said the series romanticizes suicide which can be harmful to teens with mental health issues and/or are having serious thoughts about suicide.

The letter recommends that parents with students who have a history of suicidal thoughts, depression or mental health concerns, should not be allowed to watch the series. All parents should consider their student’s age before giving the green light.

The letter also includes the following list of helpful resources for parents and students.

Colorado Crisis and Support Line: 844-493-8255, or Text TALK to 38255

National Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255

Safe2Tell: 877-542-7233

Trevor Project Hotline for Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ youth: 866-488-7386

Talking points for parents:

National Association of School Psychologists recommendations and guidance