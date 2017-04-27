Degas art exhibit coming to Denver for its only U.S. showing

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum will be the only museum in the United States to host a new art exhibit of the works of Edgar Degas.

The exhibit, titled “Degas: A Passion for Perfection,” will run from Feb. 11 to May 28, 2018.

Degas might be best known for his paintings of ballerinas, but he also did etchings and sculptures.

He is most often grouped with French impressionists such as Claude Monet and Edouard Manet, but Degas did not like the term. He preferred to think of himself as a “realist.”

More than 100 pieces will be on display, including paintings, drawings, monotypes and bronze sculptures spanning 1855 to 1996, from galleries in Paris, Brazil, New York and the DAM’s own collection.