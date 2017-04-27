Decorated Broomfield veteran tells FOX31 ‘medicinal psychosis’ sparked his ordeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the first time Cory Hixson, a decorated marine who disappeared from Broomfield, is speaking out about his ordeal.

"I just hope the VA starts listening to their vets,” he told me as we sat down one-on-one with his wife Shala by his side.

"It weighs on veterans and the VA ... that's our last resort where we need help."

Hixson's case sparked focus on the treatment of veterans coming home from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"They're just giving you medications that just ain't right because they're not listening."

He said at the time of the incident VA staff had changed some of the many prescriptions he was taking for PTSD.

“I went into a medicinal psychosis I wasn't even thinking straight,” he said of the night he disappeared with no shoes or coat in 20 degree weather landing in jail 60 miles away.

The Weld County DA this week dropped all charges against Hixson allowing him to do community service instead.

The decorated Marine lost an eye and suffered traumatic brain injury during two combat tours in Iraq and is still struggling.

"Even when I'm with my family it's like I'm not even still focused on them and focusing on the things that really matter or focus on the things I fought for."

Marines are sent to the worst combat zones and Hixson’s unit endured the longest firefight of the war.

“We performed you know and when we come back here it's a whole other world."

Hixson's case prompted Congress to put pressure on the VA to better care for he and his fellow vets.

"It's hard to talk to some of them because they're having a rougher time than I am."

We contacted Congressman Mike Coffman who took on their case. The family is very grateful for his help for Cory and all veterans.

"Not only do they have the physical aspect of their disabilities but there's an internal disabilities," Shala Hixson said.

The Hixsons met with the regional head of the VA who promised more help for all of them.

And Cory's about to get a new prosthetic eye.

"I'm still working toward getting better just living my everyday life."

He spent about a month in the hospital after the ordeal.

He credits his wife's help but says it’s still an uphill battle.

Sadly he says he knows too many veterans who aren’t getting the help they need.

