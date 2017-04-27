Death of young child in Broomfield being investigated as homicide

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a young child in Broomfield as a homicide.

It happened in a home near West 136th Avenue Creek Drive, according to the Broomfield Police Department. There are street closures in the area.

W. 136th Ave, is closed between Broadlands Dr. and Lowell Blvd. for an active investigation. Use W. 144th Ave or E. Midway Blvd. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) April 27, 2017

Police have not said how old the child is or how the child died.

The call came in about 9:30 a.m. as a 911 hang-up, followed by a medical call, police said.

The police department confirmed a man in his 20s has been taken into custody.

The man’s relationship to the child is not clear.

Police said there is no additional danger to the public.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.