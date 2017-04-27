Creative Ways to Celebrate Teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 1st – 5th and it’s the perfect time to say ‘thank you!’ and really celebrate the lasting contributions that teachers make daily in the lives of our children. Lakeshore Learning has some fun and easy DIY gifts kids can make that teachers will really enjoy!

Our first gift idea is this colorful Hanging Crayon Frame. Teachers will love these because they add the perfect touch to any classroom décor! They’re also super easy to make but for younger ones, we do recommend having a parent help. All you need: 40 crayons, rainbow scratch paper, tacky glue, ribbon, a hole punch and cardboard.

Talk through the steps:

Step 1: Create a 9” x 7” cardboard frame (with 4”x6” window).

Create a 9” x 7” cardboard frame (with 4”x6” window). Step 2: Take sheet of rainbow scratch paper and punch 2 holes in top corners, then tie ribbon through.

Take sheet of rainbow scratch paper and punch 2 holes in top corners, then tie ribbon through. Step 3: Glue rainbow scratch paper to cardboard.

Glue rainbow scratch paper to cardboard. Step 4: Write a thoughtful message to your teacher or include a quote about teachers (like we have here

Next, we have our School Supply Caddy. Teachers always needs supplies. Gather a bunch of school essentials (pencils, markers, stickers, glue) and create a thoughtful gift teachers will love--and use! Add a ribbon and a cute message or personalize with your teacher’s name!Step 5: Glue down crayons to cover the cardboard. You can use your school’s colors or all the colors- it’s up to you! You may have to trim some of the crayons to fit on the frame. Let it dry.

Flower Bouquet with Magnetic Letters – Here’s a practical gift that teachers will really appreciate. Fill a mason jar with our magnetic letters, add fresh flowers and a bright ribbon. The best part―teachers can use the letters on their classroom whiteboards or any magnetic surface!

Bundle up Some Books – Teachers always need more books for the reading corners or libraries. Bundle some of your favorites and place in colorful neon book bins! They’ll love being able to use the bins to keep this area organized!

Memory book– Nothing says “thank you” like fond memories from students. Grab a blank hardcover book and have students fill it with memories from the school year. They can write messages, draw pictures, create collages, paste photos and more. A heart-warming gift teachers will cherish!

