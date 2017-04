Multiple crashes west of the the Eisenhower Tunnel closed westbound I-70 for several hours Thursday night. One of the crashes involved a semi and another vehicle.

I70 WB mp 213 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel for a crash. Emergency personnel on-scene. ETA opening approx 30 min. pic.twitter.com/89OjQMnGbg — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 28, 2017

Traffic was stopped and it remained that way until it reopened at about 9:15 p.m. You can see in the photo the road was snowy Thursday night. More snow was expected in the mountains heading into Friday and Saturday.