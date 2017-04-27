Coroner: Driver had been shot before crash in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. — The driver who died after a crash in Weld County Tuesday morning had been shot before the crash, according to the Weld County Coroner. Investigators say it may be a case of road rage.

The coroner performed an autopsy but has not issued an official determination on the cause of the death of 33-year-old Alberto Ruiz Jr. of Greeley.

Witnesses said a driver forced Ruiz to crash his pickup into a concrete wall in the 3000 block of West 29th Street about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“The information we have is this was possibly a traffic altercation,” Lt. Adam Turk with the Greeley Police Department told FOX31 Denver. “We have witnesses that have reported some type of road rage incident between another vehicle.”

Witnesses said another pickup truck sped away after the collision.

Officers started searching for the driver but have not arrested a suspect.

Police have released a picture of what they said is the suspect’s truck — described as a tan or gold Chevrolet.

The Greeley Police Department said detectives are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance. They are also asking for help from the public. If anyone has information in reference to this investigation, please contact Detective John Kinne with the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9603. You can also contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605 or 970-350-9670.