Colorado's Own Channel 2 announces media partnership with the FORTitude 10K

Who: The FORTitude 10K

What: 10k race

When: Monday, Memorial Day — September 4, 2017

Where: Fort Collins, CO (click for race map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 proudly announces a new television partnership with The FORTitude 10K on Labor Day, the newest addition to Colorado’s popular running tradition. As part of our 2 Your Health initiative, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited about this opportunity to work closely with the Northern Colorado community to promote healthy activities and events. Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will provide on-air race day coverage on Labor Day with live shows throughout the morning. Multiple KWGN reporters and anchors will be on-site to emcee the activities and broadcast the exciting race to the Front Range.

The inaugural FORTitude 10K on Labor Day – September 4, 2017 – will take participants on a scenic course through Fort Collins passing landmarks like City Park and the CSU Oval as well as weaving through classic Fort Collins neighborhoods. The race will finish at the newly completed Sonny Lubick Field at CSU Stadium and it will be the first chance students, faculty, and the community will get to experience the stadium.

Colorado viewers who can’t make it to Fort Collins on race day will have a chance to keep up with all the action, thanks to pre, during and post-race coverage on Channel 2. Attendees will have a chance to meet KWGN anchors and reporters and be part of the television action.

To find out more about the race and register, click here.