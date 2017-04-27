Colorado native Christian McCaffrey drafted by the Carolina Panthers

PHILADELPHIA – Colorado native Christian McCaffrey was drafted 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday.

McCaffrey is the son of former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. The Stanford running back grew up in Colorado and was also a star at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch where he was a part of four state championship teams.

While at Stanford, McCaffrey set the single-season NCAA record for all-purpose yards in 2015 with 3,864, as well as school records for most rushing yards (243) and all-purpose yards (416) in a game.