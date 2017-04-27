Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces baby giraffe is a girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a girl!

On Thursday, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo officially announced the gender of the baby giraffe that was born Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, officials said they still didn’t know the sex, weight or height of the calf “because everything is going so well.”

“Since mom and baby appear to be healthy, our vet team has not needed to intervene,” said Amy Schilz, animal care manager. “It’s best to let nature take its course.”

The calf is the 199th giraffe born at the zoo. It is the second offspring for mom Msitu and the third to be sired by dad Khalid.

The calf will be named after she is 30 days old, following Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition.

