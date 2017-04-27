Cherry Creek Schools bus driver turns whistle blower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is not much we can tell you about this Cherry Creek Schools bus driver. This person whom we will call 'Pat' wishes to remain unknown. Pat's message, however, is clear.

There is a grave shortage of school bus drivers, "We're so short right now that we have mechanics doing routes with children on the bus that have no training with the children at all." Pat said.

Pat said this shortage of qualified drivers almost put some kids in danger.

Their bus was in a minor accident, but had to wait for personnel from the Cherry Creek Safety and Training office for almost an hour, "That's because Safety and Training were all out driving regular routes, that these children had to sit in that bus for up to an hour."

Cherry Creek Schools responded.

They said the lack of bus drivers is not unique to Cherry Creek, "There is a shortage of bus drivers. Not just in Cherry Creek but statewide and nationwide." Said Tustin Amole, Cherry Creek School District Director of Communications.

She admits Cherry Creek is understaffed by about eighty drivers. And yes, mechanics and supervisors have been driving routes as well.

"Colorado currently has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. And when that happens it's extremely difficult to find bus drivers." Said Amole.

Pat will continue to drive for Cherry Creek Schools and says it's a good job. If only more people shared that view.