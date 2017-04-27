Broomfield police arrest suspected child killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Police in Broomfield arrested a man suspected of killing a 4-year-old boy Thursday morning. The boy's body was found inside a home near West 136th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

A massive amount of trauma was found on the little boy's body, according to police. Officers were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors told FOX31 police are familiar with the home, saying officers are routinely called to the residence for various reasons. Those neighbors also said two older people live in the home with a couple young adults and children.

Police said Emanuel Joseph Doll, 25, has been jailed for the crime. He faces a criminal complaint of felony murder.

"The initial officer on scene was able to make a very quick determination as to who to detain and that same person had been taken into custody," Broomfield Police Sgt. Rick Kempsell said.

Officers said the suspect is related to the boy.

"[Police] were arresting a younger male out in front of the house and weren't friendly to him, that's for sure, so we knew something bad had probably happened," neighbor Jim Egli said.

Police have not said if Doll has confessed or indicated why he committed the crime of which he's accused.