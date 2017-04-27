Broncos’ Miller gives away new glasses to children as part of Von’s Vision

DENVER — Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller helped give away free glasses to children from the Denver metro area as part of his Von’s Vision charitable foundation on Wednesday.

The Von’s Vision Day reveal party was held at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

In March, Von’s Vision provided free screenings to more than 100 children who come from low-income families. Those who needed vision correction picked out frames and were invited to meet Miller to receive the glasses.

The children and their families were able to meet Miller, take pictures with him and tour the stadium.

“The ability to see clearly is fundamental to kids’ success at home and school. That’s why Von’s Vision gives out glasses. We’re providing that key to success,” Miller said. “I hope that these kids’ new glasses help build their confidence and their desire to learn.”