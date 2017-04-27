Broncos draft LT Garett Bolles from Utah in first round

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 28: Garett Bolle #72 and Kyle Lanterman #66 of the Utah Utes with the trophy after a win against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Foster Farms Bowl game at Levi's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — The Denver Broncos selected offensive tackle Garett Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Utah tackle will help the Broncos’ offensive line, an area of weakness for the team last season.