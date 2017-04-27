2 cited for trespassing into old fox exhibit at Denver Zoo

DENVER — Two people were cited for trespassing at the Denver Zoo, the Denver Police Department said.

Maria Quijada-Quijada, 43, and Leonel Carcamo-Gomez, 43, were cited on April 13 after zoo security said they disregarded posted signs prohibiting people from entering an area of an old exhibit.

According to police, the two managed to get on the rock work of the old bat-eared fox exhibit when they were stopped by security.

The tow did not access any animals and the zoo said the exhibit has been unoccupied for more than a year.