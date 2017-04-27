2 brothers rescued from snow, darkness in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Two out-of-state brothers were rescued early Tuesday morning in Rocky Mountain National Park after getting lost on a snow-packed trail in the dark, officials said.

A man called for assistance near Bierstadt Lake about 10:30 p.m. Monday on a poor cellphone connection, saying he and his brother were lost, park officials said.

A search and rescue team found the men about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Park officials said it was snowing, the men were cold and wet, and were not prepared to spend the night in the winter conditions.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that although it may be spring in other parts of the country and at lower elevations in Colorado, above 9,000 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park there is still considerable snow on trails and cold temperatures,” park officials said in a statement.

Officials reminded people going into the wilderness in the park to be prepared, including extra clothing, sturdy footwear, high-energy food, compass or GPS, flashlight and more.