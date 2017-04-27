$1.5 million in marijuana found on the side of the road in Colorado

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Someone dumped about $1.5 million dollars’ worth of marijuana on the side of a road in Manitou Springs.

The Manitou Springs Police Department found more than 260 pounds of weed in 11 large trash bags, according to our partners at KRDO. The weed was found on 4/20.

Investigators started getting tips on suspicious activity at a vacation rental in the area of Old Crystal Park Road just before noon.

Officers went to check it out but didn’t find any evidence of illegal activity going on.

About an hour and a half later, the police department got another tip about two Hispanic men driving a white Chevy van up to the home and then leaving, KRDO reported.

Officers were unable to find the vehicle, but they did find the trash bags full of marijuana — about 1.5 miles away from the home on Old Crystal Park Road.

The Manitou Springs police believe the incidents are connected. The police department is asking anyone with information to to call the El Paso County Dispatch Center at 719.390.5555.