Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes nearly a dozen animals after county rejects plan to relocate

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. -- The Elbert County community mourns the deaths of 11 exotic animals at a wildlife sanctuary last Thursday.

Those animal deaths come at the hands of their own owners.

The operators of Lion’s Gate Sanctuary euthanized lions, tigers and bears after county commissioners denied their request to relocate the animals to another 43-acre property in the county.

Lion’s Gate Sanctuary proved to be no sanctuary at all for 11 exotic animals.

The owners of the refuge euthanized three lions, three tigers and five bears.

Now, the animal pens, at 22111 County Road 150 near Agate, sit empty.

"I loved seeing them as we would come and go. I loved hearing them in the morning with my coffee. It was wonderful," neighbor Liz Smith said.

She loved the magnificent creatures and is saddened by their sudden and unexpected deaths.

"I don't understand killing 11 animals. There had to have been another solution than that. That seems so barbaric and cold," she said.

The owners of the exotic animals wanted to relocate them because of safety problems created by multiple flooding events in 2015 and 2016.

But when county commissioners turned down the plan at a five-hour hearing April 12, sanctuary owner Joan Laub and partner Peter Winney resorted to killing the animals eight days later.

Laub said in a statement Wednesday: “The decision to deny our application was made on unsubstantiated lies and unfounded fears. The commissioners made a decision based upon emotion, and not the law. The "not in my backyard" crowd controlled the meeting and the outcome. As a result, 11 innocent animals paid the price."

Commissioner Danny Wilcox said they made a "heavily-researched decision based on safety" ... that the "new location had way more residents" ... and the sanctuary's safety and "emergency operations plan was rudimentary."

Commissioners also felt the owners hadn't done enough to try to mitigate the flooding on their property.

Neighbors agree.

"It is so, so sad. But if there was another option and this was done out of frustration or spite. If they didn't make every possible effort to save the animals, then they should be held accountable for their actions," Smith said.