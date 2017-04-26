Why April 26th is ‘Alien Day’ and some of our favorite tweets

April 26 has been universally declared Alien Day.

Why?

Well, according to the internet, Ridley Scott’s 1986 sequel ‘Aliens’ was set on a colonial moon that was known as LV-426 before being given the name Acheron. Fans (or someone) decided that correlates with the date 4/26.

“The first official Alien Day was held in 2016, to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary,” the Sun reported.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to promote the upcoming film “Alien: The Covenant” which comes out on May 19 and stars Katherine Waterston, James Franco and Michael Fassbender. (Scroll down to watch the trailer.)

But more importantly, it’s a great excuse to post photos, memes and gifs of your favorite aliens and alien-related humor. Here are a few we enjoyed and we hope you will, too!

The Aliens reaction when they heard they got their own Twitter Day… 😏 #AlienDay pic.twitter.com/3DwEjtEXrF — 〽️eta Jane ♥️ (@metajane) April 26, 2017

In honor of #AlienDay we have pledged to yell "Game Over, man!" any time we experience a mild inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/TkOkEO46Lf — Movie Musing (@MovieMusingPod) April 26, 2017

Let's take a moment to appreciate how great John Hurt's acting was in Alien. I didn't know he had it in him.#AlienDay — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) April 26, 2017