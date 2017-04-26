Thornton officer takes care of baby found in stolen car

THORNTON, Colo. — A police officer in Thornton made a surprising discovery when he stopped a stolen vehicle.

The driver had his infant son in the vehicle.

“Really??” the Thornton Police Department tweeted Wednesday morning.

The police department tweeted a photo of a multi-tasking officer giving the baby a bottle while typing on a tablet.

Male contacted in stolen vehicle and arrested, with him an infant son. Really?? #TPDOfcRichardson caring for the infant. #weCare #humanity pic.twitter.com/qcaBJXx7sr — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 26, 2017

The driver was arrested and the baby was taken to North Suburban Medical Center.

A sign on the wall of the hospital room has a smiley face and the words “happy boy.”

Police added the hashtags #wecare and #humanity to the tweet.

We reached out to the police department to see if the baby has been reunited with his mother and will update this article when we hear back.