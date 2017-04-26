The Furry Scurry Fundraiser for Homeless Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston Churchill once said, "You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give." Volunteering is the ultimate show of love and compassion. And groups around the globe could not be effective without their volunteers. Groups like The Dumb Friends League, which helps more than 22,000 homeless pets each year. In honor of National Volunteer Week, Maia Brusseau joined us from The Dumb Friends League to share how to get involved and make a difference.

Remember, The Furry Scurry is next Saturday, May 6th. It all happens at Wash Park. To register now, or get more details, visit FurryScurry.org. For more information about volunteering and all the great programs they offer, just visit DDFL.org, or call The Dumb Friends League at (303)751-5772.