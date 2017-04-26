Take control of alerts from our app and check out ‘Don’t Miss This’

DENVER — FOX31 and Channel 2 News are giving you more control over the alerts you get from our app.

We’ve launched “Don’t Miss This” alerts. We’ll be using these alerts to let you know when we have a story worth watching on TV – something interesting, unique, or entertaining – the kind of story you’ll still be talking about the next day.

We’ll still have breaking news alerts for major, urgent stories on any topic – plus categories to give you extra updates on specific topics.

You can turn on the alerts you want and take control of what you see on your phone.

What to do

Open the FOX31 & Channel 2 App (Don’t have it? Download it here.)

1) Tap the button in the upper left of the app to open the menu

2) On the menu, tap “Alerts”

3) Use the sliding buttons to turn on alerts and the categories you want