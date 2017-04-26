Ski season No. 2 underway in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A foot of new snow has fallen over the past 48 hours at Loveland Ski Area. It feels like a second ski season is underway.

It’s the perfect storm. Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are reaping the benefits of staying open and the jet stream ushering in an active, snowy pattern.

Two more snowstorms are in the forecast through Saturday. Another 1-2 feet of accumulation is possible at both ski resorts.

Colder temperatures on Friday and Saturday promise a lighter, drier snow quality as well.