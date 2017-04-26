Rethink your drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Growing evidence shows that eating too much sugar over time can cause serious health problems, including cavities, obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. Liquid sugar, like that in soda and sports drinks, is the largest source of added sugars in the American diet. Children’s Hospital Colorado wants families to rethink their drinks and understand how much sugar is hidden in sugary beverages. For example, did you know drinking one soda has the equivalent sugar of eating 18 cookies? Registered Dietitian Torie Christensen from Children's Hospital Colorado shows us The Hidden Dangers of Sugar & Tips for Making Swaps.