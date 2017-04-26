President Trump’s tax plan leaves families asking questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With two kids, and another on the way, talk of tax changes are kind of a big deal to Tabitha Grubb.

The Denver mother said, "I'm just trying to keep a positive attitude no matter what happens."

President Trump's proposal that came out Wednesday: Confusing?

Yes, according to Grubb.

She was watching her two kids at Sloan Lake when we talked to her about it. "There is so much out there where this is said and that's said."

One proposed change would increase the standard deduction for married couples from $12,600 to $24,000.

That idea is music to Grubb's ears.

"I mean that would help a lot. I'm not gonna' lie. [But] I can already hear the ringing. 'It doesn't help me. What about this?'" Grub said as she laughed.

All the talk of tax changes has caught the attention of Tabitha's husband too, who owns a small graphic design company.

We asked what he thought about President Trump's suggestion to reduce seven tax brackets to only three for 10, 25 and 35 percent.

Frank Hylsky said, "I mean it could be good. But you would have to say who's in which tax bracket?"

The President also proposed eliminating tax deductions except for interest paid on home mortgages and charitable deductions.

Keep in mind these are just suggestions Metropolitan State University Professor Kishore Kulkarni said. "The real action does not begin until Congress gets to work."

It can cause some real headaches. "Oh very true. And it will give more headaches to the public as well because Congress is going to make a lot of minor changes on these suggestions," he said.

Get ready for the tax code roller coaster.

"I go with the flow. I guess I don't want to stress myself out too much," Tabitha Grubb said.