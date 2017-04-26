One Book 4 Colorado: Mouse Mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up until May 1st, 4 year olds across Colorado will get to experience the joy of reading a free book! More than 75,000 books will be given away in both English and Spanish. It's all part of the One Book 4 Colorado Campaign. The book selection for this year is "Mouse Mess" by Linnea Riley.

Paula got to read the book to a run group of kids at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science last Friday. This morning we were lucky enough to have the Author, Linnea Rileym join us in studio, along with Ellen Braun, Deputy Director of the Denver Preschool Program.

You can find other opportunities to hear the book read by local celebrities by logging on to OneBook4Colorado.org. Free copies of the book are available to every 4 year old in Colorado at those special events, as well as at the public libraries and Denver Preschool Program Classrooms. For more information, call (303)595-4377.