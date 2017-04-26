People already spend a lot of money on pre-torn jeans. Now, you can do the same for jeans covered in fake mud! The luxury fashion retailer Nordstrom is selling a pair of working class-inspired jeans coated with what Nordstrom calls "Caked-on muddy coating." In the description for the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, the company states they "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action," and when worn, show "you're not afraid to get down and dirty."
Nordstrom Selling Muddy Jeans
