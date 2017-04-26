Mail surprise: Kansas resident finds guinea pig in mailbox

LYON COUNTY, Kan. — A resident of Lyon County, Kansas found a surprise in the mailbox Wednesday.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of a guinea pig that was left in the mailbox on its Facebook page. There were plenty of offers to give the creature a new home.

The animal was taken to the Emporia Animal Shelter. The sheriff’s office said progress was being made Wednesday night in identifying who abandoned the guinea pig in the mailbox.

Lyon County is between Wichita and Kansas City.