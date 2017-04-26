Lineup announced for 31st season of City Park Jazz in Denver

DENVER — City Park Jazz announced the lineup for its 2017 season Tuesday.

This will be the 31st season of City Park Jazz and organizers said this year is the most eclectic season yet.

City Park Jazz attracts anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 people to the park over the course of 10 Sunday evenings throughout the summer, organizers said.

Starting June 4, all concerts run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All concerts are free.

This year’s lineup:

June 4: The Other Black (featuring Wesley Watkins)

June 11: Pete Wernick & Flexigrass

June 18: Linda Styles

June 25: Dotsero

July 2: Purnell Steen and LeJazz Machine

July 9: Buckner Funken Jazz

July 16: Judge Roughneck

July 23: Los Bohemios

July 30: JoFoKe

Aug. 6: Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra