3-foot-long rabbit dies on trans-Atlantic United Airlines flight

LONDON — United Airlines has opened an investigation after a giant rabbit died on a trans-Atlantic flight.

Breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire, England, told The Associated Press that Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot-long continental rabbit, had a veterinarian check before traveling from London’s Heathrow Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

EXCLUSIVE: Valuable giant rabbit dies on United Airlines plane https://t.co/CGQJKjnPCS pic.twitter.com/86Xa5EX32T — The Sun (@TheSun) April 25, 2017

She said the huge rabbit had been purchased by a celebrity, whom she did not identify.

“Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane,” she said. “He was fit as a fiddle.”

The airline said it was “saddened” by the news. It said in a statement that it was offering Edwards assistance.

“The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team,” the airline said.

The airline has been dealing with several public relations issues of late, notably after a passenger was yanked out of his seat and forcibly dragged from a plane in Chicago.