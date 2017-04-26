Investigators: 2 people found dead in south metro Denver home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Investigators were called to a home in a Centennial neighborhood where two people were found dead Wednesday night.

It's in the 5900 block of South Cherrywood Circle.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said this was a "double death" investigation. They said no suspect was being sought. They did not have any additional details to release yet.

Deputies closed Cherrywood Circle between Orchard Road and East Pinewood Avenue. They said residents could access the neighborhood by using Pinewood to get to Cherrywood Circle. They did not know how long the closure would last.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.