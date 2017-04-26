Interior Designers Aren’t Just for Celebrities Anymore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interior Designers are not just for rich celebrities or people with big, fancy houses. They can tackle all kinds of projects from coordinating a color palette for your home, to redesigning an entire space, and working with a professional designer can save you money, not waste it. Our Design Expert Linnore Gonzales, Owner of D&Y Design Group, joined us to explain why and when it makes sense to hire a designer.

