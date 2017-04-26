Westbound I-70 closed after semitruck jackknifes near Beaver Brook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A semitruck jackknifed in icy conditions and another rolled down an embankment, leading to the closure of westbound Interstate 70 near Beaver Brook on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

There were at least four crashes involving trucks along the interstate.

A small fuel spill was caused by the jackknifed truck at the top of Floyd Hill.

The driver was able to crawl out of the cab and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said. Hazardous materials crews were called out to clean up the fuel.

Interstate 70 was closed at the Beaver Brook exit to the bottom of Floyd Hill as crews worked to clear the crash. Traffic was rerouted onto U.S. 40. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

About two miles east, a semitruck crashed through a guardrail in the westbound lanes and rolled down an embankment. It's not known if there were any injuries.

Near where the semitruck went through the guardrail, a box truck was on its side in the median. It's not known if it was involved in the rollover of the semitruck or if there were any injuries.