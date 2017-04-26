Man convicted in fatal stabbing; mistrial declared for second death

DENVER — A man was convicted Tuesday of one count of second-degree murder, while a mistrial was declared for a second charge in a double fatal stabbing more than two years ago, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Jamaal Edwards, 31, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder from the Jan. 7, 2015, stabbing at a homeless facility in the 1400 block of Xenia Street.

He was convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old John Shoeboot, while the jury could not return a verdict in the death of 42-year-old James Clyde Brown after a seven-day trial.

A judge declared a mistrial in Brown’s death and ordered a new trial, which will begin Oct. 3.

Prosecutors said Edwards was involved in an altercation at the homeless facility when fatally stabbed Shoeboot. He’s also alleged to have fatally stabbed Brown.

Denver police investigators determined Edwards made one of two 911 calls, claiming he saw someone get killed, prosecutors said.

Edwards was arrested the next day after police confronted him about inconsistencies in his version of events.

He will be sentenced June 23 for the second-degree murder conviction.