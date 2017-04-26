Former Buffs ‘Money Gang’ ready to cash in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- They call themselves the Money Gang, an identity former Colorado Buffalo players Tedric Thompson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Chidobe Awuzie created in Boulder.

Now they are hoping to be the first trio of defensive backs out of the University of Colorado to be picked in the same draft since 2000.

It also happened in 1977 and 1980.

CU has had a total of 24 first round picks, tied for fourth most among all Pac-12 schools.

The last first round pick from CU was Nate Solder in 2011 when he was the 17th pick by the New England Patriots.

Kami Carmann shows us in the video what being part of the Money Gang means, and how they'll take it to the next level.