Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Eats-Denver Pizza Company

If there's one thing Kathie loves, it's pizza! And growing up in Denver, she thought she had tried them all... until she stumbled upon the Denver Pizza Company.

So is it possible that the *best* pie in the Mile High, is in this hole in the wall? You decide for yourself in our new restaurant of the week in our Everyday Eats.

http://denverpizzaco.com/