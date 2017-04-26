Enjoy Mother’s Day Outing at Georgetown Loop Railroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's one place in Colorado that has created the perfect family outing with cool trains for kids, a relaxing ride for Mom, and a gorgeous scenery everyone will love. The Georgetown Loop Railroad has been hosting families and creating memories for more than 40 years, and now it's your turn to take a ride. Tom Hill of the Historic Georgetown Loop Railroad joined us this morning to tell us more.

You can get $5 of tickets for rides on Mother's Day Weekend. There are only a few of these tickets available, so you must call now and mention Colorado's Best. Call (888)456-6777, and find more information online at GeorgetownLoopRR.com.