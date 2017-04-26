Elementary school turns into law enforcement training facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- When it comes to law enforcement training, the more realistic it is, the better.

School shootings, although infrequent, have a tremendous impact on a community. "Anytime there is violence in our schools it hits you right in the gut," Diana Wilson, Jefferson County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer said.

The key, they say, is to train hard and train realistic.

That's where the Frank DeAngelis Center for Community Safety comes in.

Formerly Martensen Elementary School in Wheat Ridge, law enforcement agencies train here almost on a daily basis.

Everything from work with bomb-sniffing dogs to shooting, to hostage and casualty care are just some of the scenarios taught and trained here. "Our facility has already been used about 170 days so far this school year by 17 different agencies. Some state level, some regional ... so really well utilized," Wilson said.

On permanent loan from Jeffco schools, the Frank DeAngelis Center is no longer an elementary school, but it still continues to teach.