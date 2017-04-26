Denver high schools recognized as among best in U.S.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools announced Tuesday that 12 high schools have received national recognition in the 2017 U.S. News and World Report list of “Best High Schools in America.”

More than 80 Colorado schools were recognized as some of the best, with 15 being honored with gold medals, 32 getting silver medals and 37 being recognized as bronze medal schools.

The Denver schools were DSST: Stapleton High School (No. 2, gold medal); KIPP Denver Collegiate High School (No. 3, gold medal); Denver Center for International Studies (No. 12, gold medal); DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School (No. 13, gold medal); Denver School of the Arts (No. 14, gold medal); Thomas Jefferson High School (No. 28, silver medal); George Washington High School (No. 46, silver medal); and DCIS at Montbello (No. 49, bronze medal).

“We have amazing students and families. Their partnership with our educators throughout the district is a big reason why our kids continue to thrive,” superintendent Tom Boasberg said. “I am proud of the work that our teams put in every day to ensure that all of our kids graduate ready for college and career.”

High schools in every state are ranked based on overall student performance on state-required tests, better-than-average disadvantaged student performance on state-required tests, overall graduation rate and how well students are prepared for college.