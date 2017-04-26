Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can a Hater be a Dater?

Are you a negative person...who sees the glass half full most of the time? A new dating app called "Hater" is getting a lot of buzz right now because it matches people up based on their mutual hatred for everything

from man buns to Woody Allen. But, is it healthy for couples to start their relationships bonding over something negative...or is positivity the best path to love?

Professional Matchmaker Hope Rike with "It's Just Lunch" dating service is here with her advice.

