Bomb squad detonates suspicious device found near 52nd and Wadsworth

ARVADA, Colo. — The bomb squad detonated a suspicious device found in a parking lot in Arvada.

The Arvada Police Department said the suspicious device was found on the southeast corner of West 52nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.

Businesses at the east side of the parking lot were evacuated. The businesses in the area include Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Sam’s Club, Bennett’s BBQ, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, HuHot Mongolian Grill, Elegant Nails and Amanda’s Bridal and Tux.

Police said the area was cleared in an “overabundance of caution.”

Investigators said a fire inspector was at the location and noticed the suspicious device. He called the bomb squad.